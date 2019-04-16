CLOSE
Feature Story
Jim Jones Avoids Jail Time In Drugs & Gun Case

Jim Jones

Source: Daniel J. Vasquez / Daniel J. Vasquez

Welp Jim Jones is off the hook with for jail time.

via TMZ

Rapper Jim Jones was able to duck jail time in his gun and drug case out in Georgia — in fact, he was almost able to skate entirely by copping a plea.

According to court docs out of Coweta County, GA — where Jim was facing 5 felony counts and a misdemeanor from his June 2018 arrest — Jim was sentenced to 2 years probation and a $1,500 fine, plus minor court costs. 

We’re told 3 of the 6 charges were dropped, including a felony drug charge and 2 felony counts of possession of a firearm. The other 3 charges will go away if he stays out of trouble while on probation — all part of a plea deal.

Jim Jones Avoids Jail Time In Drugs & Gun Case was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
