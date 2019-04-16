BASE LEVEL: 2 Pac Meets Patra In New Artist Lady Keyz

HelloBeautiful.com’s “Base Level” column features the hottest new artists we’re buzzing about. Before they make it to the summit of superstardom, we spot them at base level–the beginning of their hopeful journey to the top.

Name: Lady Keyz

Hometown: Miami

Musical Influences: I’m influenced by many. From old school to new school artists who are lit right now. (Especially the female artists, we doing are our thing).

If you were the offspring of any entertainer (dead or alive) who would be your parents? Tupac and Patra would’ve had a baby lol I think they would’ve met on her video shoot she would’ve gave him her number.

What’s next? I’m Releasing my album early fall and looking to collaborate with great musicians.

Written By: Shamika Sanders Posted 16 hours ago

