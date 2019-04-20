CLOSE
Five-Year-Old in Michigan Calls 911 for McDonald’s

WYOMING, Mich. — A five-year-old from Michigan made a memorable call to police after craving some fast food recently.

According to WZZM, Iziah Hall really wanted McDonad’s, but his grandma was still sleeping. So, the boy decided to call 911 to see if they could help.

Here’s how the conversation went:

Dispatcher: “Kent County 911 what’s your emergency?”

Iziah: “Can you bring me McDonald’s?”

Dispatcher: “I’m sorry what?”

Iziah: “Can you bring me McDonald’s?”

Dispatcher: “No I can’t bring you McDonald’s.”

From there, dispatchers reached out to Wyoming Police Officer Dan Patterson to see if he could go check on Iziah.

He was happy to oblige and even picked up some McDonald’s for him.

“I figured hey I’m driving past McDonald’s on my way there and I might as well get him something,” Patterson told WZZM.

 

Five-Year-Old in Michigan Calls 911 for McDonald’s was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

