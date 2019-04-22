CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Director John Singleton Hospitalized After Stroke

2 reads
Leave a comment
“Light Up Lantana Winter Event”

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

 

TMZ has broken the news that John Singleton had a mild stroke and is being treated in ICU in an unnamed hospital.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Singleton had just returned from Costa Rica and was experiencing some weakness in his leg.  He checked himself into a hospital after not feeling well.  Singleton’s family stated, “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

Singleton became a household name in 1991 with his directorial debut of “Boyz In Tha Hood” earning Oscar nominations.  Other notable projects included “Poetic Justice,” “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Empire,” “The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” and more.

ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors
21 photos

The Latest:

HOSPITAL , John Singleton , stroke

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close