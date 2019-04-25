Something that you may not find too interesting is a pregnancy test, but, they actually can be pretty cool. Ancient Egyptians tested for pregnancy by having a woman sit on smashed dates (the fruit). If she threw up a lot they determined that she was pregnant. In the 16th century a doctor decided that you can tell a woman is pregnant just by looking into her eyes.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Interesting Facts About Pregnancy Tests was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 100.3: