PRINCE: Bank Prevails Over Unhappy Family Members

Prince‘s family members have lost the latest battle with the bank overseeing his estate.

Minnesota state judge Kevin Eide denied the attempt to limit the authority of Comerica Bank. That came after six of Prince’s relatives sought to limit the bank’s control over his assets.

Eide said the family members presented “little or no specificity” regarding mismanagement and wasting money. He added that until the heirs come up with some “viable alternative,” Comerica will remain in place. He also criticized the heirs for pushing their case without a “concrete solution.” Should that continue, the judge might lean “toward limiting the authority of the heirs to participate in the administration of this estate” as opposed to limiting Comerica’s role. (Billboard)

Fasho Thoughts:

They need a good lawyer, a forensic accountant and a record business veteran to advise them before they make any more accusations. If something’s not right, experts will figure it out.

It still boggles the mind to think that someone with as much property, assets and fame as Prince did not have a will.

The cards are stacked here. The court is always going to side with a huge corporation against the complaints of a few worried family members.

Also On 100.3: