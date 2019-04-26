Jazzy Report: South Carolina’s STD Rates Are On The Rise

According to the CDC South Carolina’s STD rates are climbing. Now, they’re among the top in the country. In 2017 new records were set, there was a drastic increase of almost 2 million new cases of, gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia. The growing rates of STDs in the state have caused them to rank third out of the 50 states.

Written By: Jamai Harris

