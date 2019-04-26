Ladies, if you were wondering if men like that thing you do with your hair or a characteristic you have attractive, you may get your answer here. According to the list DL found, men are unattractive to a woman who cant hold her liquor. Listen to the audio above for the full list.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Things Men Find Unattractive was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: