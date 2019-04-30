Hughley TV: Rest In Peace John Singleton [Video]

As we mourn the loss of the one and only John Singleton, DL can’t help but notice those who are behaving in appropriately. He finds it extremely “weird” that we live in a time where people want to be first more than they want to be accurate. News outlets were reporting that Singleton had passed away when in fact he was still fighting for his life. The Black community suffered an enormous loss this week and the DLHS team sends prayers to his family.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 17 hours ago

