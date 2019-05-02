WTFasho: Driving While Cheesy

A Cleveland-area woman was really thrown for a cha-loop-a after being arrested for DUI — when she ran a cop off the road while eating nachos.

The woman, whose name was not released, was driving erratically through a construction zone and nearly hit the cruiser, forcing him onto the shoulder and motoring on. When the officer managed to pull her over, she apologized and said she was distracted by the nachos she was scarfing down.

But he also smelled alcohol on her breath and ordered her out for sobriety testing, which she began by saying, “I know how this works.” That turned out to be true, since a run of her license revealed drunk driving convictions in 2009 and 2015. (Plain Dealer)

Also On 100.3: