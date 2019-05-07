JOHN SINGLETON: Stars Pay Final Respects

The stars were out on Monday to pay final respects to the late John Singleton.

Ludacris, Tyrese, Tina Knowles, and congresswoman Maxine Waters were among the all-star guests in attendance at the LA-based Celebration of Life. Ice Cube, Nia Long and Ving Rhames, all of whom starred in Singleton’s critically acclaimed debut Boyz n the Hood, were also on hand.

There are still plans to hold a larger memorial service which would potentially be open to the public. (People)

