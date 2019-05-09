Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Camilla is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Camilla and Horace have been married for one year. Camilla just accepted a new job offer and she’ll be making two times more than what Horace makes. Horace has mentioned in the past that he would feel less a man if he was out earned by his wife. They have never argued over money but she’s wondering if her making more money than Horace will be the end of their marriage. She is asking if she should mention her pay increase or just keep it to herself?

