Ohio Governor Wants To Change Police Chase Laws!!!

Have you ever said to yourself, they need to change the laws when it comes to police chases?

If you have your dreams just might come true.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he wants minimum standards established for police agencies involved in pursuits. He’s asking a community advisory board to develop a new standard to encourage consistency, especially when chases cross jurisdictional lines.

Ohio law requires law enforcement agencies have a pursuit policy, but it does not define the content of the policy.

My cousin was hit by a police officer that was on a pursuit and nearly lost his life.

We will see how this ends up. ( WKRC

