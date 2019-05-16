ABORTION: Alabama Governor Signs One Of Country’s Most Restrictive Laws

On Wednesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed one of the country’s most restrictive abortion laws, which for the most part bans the practice in the state. Anti-abortion activists are optimistic that this is another step leading up to a Supreme Court challenge to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Ivey said in a statement, “To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God. To all Alabamians, I assure you that we will continue to follow the rule of law.”
Alabama’s law comes as a wave of anti-abortion legislation has been passed in conservative states, including Indiana and Ohio.
Elizabeth Nash, a legal expert at the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights, said, “This is a very serious situation. We are really facing a point at which the courts may make a shift on abortion rights.” (The New York Times)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Abortion continues to be a divisive issue. It even led to some to vote for Donald Trump while holding their nose.
- Some companies have threatened to boycott the states that have banned abortion.
- I hope those who are against abortion are supporting the services designed to help unwanted children, single mothers and poor families with too many mouths to feed.