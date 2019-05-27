Seal Watkins spend the majority of his thirties in prison. After he served his time, he decided to change the narrative of ex-cons and enter into the real estate business, owning, selling, and renting out his own property.

Watkins stopped by the studio to share his story on how he was able to pick himself up and pushed through the difficult field of property ownership and real estate. He shared advice on how people who are interested in this field can get started.

Though Seal said it’s not easy, he encourages listeners to put forth the effect if it’s something they are interested in.

Lincoln Ware Rewind: From Behind Bars to Owning his Own Property, Seal Watkins Shares his Story was originally published on 1015soul.com

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 5 hours ago

