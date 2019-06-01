CLOSE
New Month, Who Dis? The Only Thing We Acknowledge (Besides Rent) On The First Of The Month Is…

Legs of young friends dancing at party

Happy Friday and Happy June 1st!

It’s a new month, which means new possibilities, new memories to be made, and new music, new movies and new tv shows to binge watch. Beyonce’s first film EVER, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, is hitting Netflix today, as well as the infamous 2008 flick The Dark Knight, starring Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker.

And in just five more days, the highly anticipated season five of Black Mirror will be released on Netflix.  As for the rest of June, we can expect new music from some of the hottest artists in the game right now, including everyone’s favorite cowboy, Lil Nas X. The “Old Town Road” singer is set to drop his new EP 7 sometime this month.

Oh, and Tee Grizzley will be dropping his highly-anticipated second studio album, Scriptures, on June 7. Dj Mustard‘s new project Perfect Ten also hits streaming services this month. Trina‘s new album The One is coming June 21, while Makonnen is sneaking back into the game with his new project M3.

Hip Hop is alive and well right now, but we must take it back to the official “first of the month anthem,” and you’ve probably already guessed it.

Never gets old. Thanks Bone!

