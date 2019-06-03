CLOSE
R. KELLY’S EX-EMPLOYEE TELLS GRAND JURY THERE ARE MORE CHILD SEX TAPES … Claims Feds Have Them #COCKTALES

Via TMZ A former employee of R. Kelly told a grand jury the singer regularly recorded tapes of his sexual encounters with underage girls and kept them as trophies … and they’re now believed to be in the hands of the feds.

R. Kelly back in court in fight over child support payments

Chicago Tribune

Sources directly connected to the case tell TMZ … the ex-employee testified in front of a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Illinois Thursday, and claims to have been in possession of multiple tapes in which the singer engages in sex acts with minors.

We’re told the former employee told grand jurors R. Kelly paid a large sum of cash to the employee and in return, the employee handed a tape over to the singer. We’re told somehow the tape in question ended up in the hands of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

