CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Here’s An On Trend Plus-Size Weekend Wardrobe For Under $150.00

0 reads
Leave a comment
Fashion To Figure Neon Dress

Source: Ruth Cenat / Courtesy of Danielle James

Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, we are officially in Summer season. And while the solstice is still a few weeks away, summer trips have already started! If you are a plus size woman who wants to stand out and look fabulous while you’re on a beach vacation, we have just the pieces for you! Get into these harem jumpsuits that are easy to move in, neon swimsuits, and more that will take your vacation style to first class status! If you’re looking for what to wear for your next weekend getaway, we have you covered with affordable, stylish pieces!

Pick any 3 ensembles, swimsuit, and shoes for a weekend wardrobe under $150.00!

Here’s An On Trend Plus-Size Weekend Wardrobe For Under $150.00 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close