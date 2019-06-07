On what would have been Prince‘s 61st birthday, the eternal Purple One lets go of a gift from his extensive vault.

As a noted songwriter, Prince gave away as many hits as he made for himself. That didn’t mean he wasn’t prone to making his own versions of some of those songs. Some of those tracks stayed locked away in his Paisley Park vault but on Originals, a brand-new album containing some of those original recordings, the genius of Prince’s pen can be heard for all.

The album covers a vast array of songs from the 1980s including Shelia E.‘s “This Glamorous Life” to The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and the iconic “Nothing Compares 2 U”. It’s the second posthumous album that the Prince estate released since Prince’s passing in 2016 as Piano And A Microphone 1983 arrived last year.

If you have the streaming platform TIDAL, you can hear the entirety of Originals now. The album will have a wide release on Warner Music on all streaming platforms beginning on June 21st. A physical edition of the album will be released on July 19 on CD as well as 180-gram purple vinyl.

RELATED: Prince Estate Awarded $4 Million Judgment Against Late Singer’s Producer

RELATED: Prince’s Estate Will Be Rolling Out Classic And Rare Music Videos

Hear Prince’s Previously Unreleased ‘Originals’ Album was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 100.3: