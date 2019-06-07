CLOSE
HELLO WORLD: Ali Week In Louisville, KY Celebrates The Life And Legacy Of ‘The Greatest’

Lonnie Ali with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

Muhammad Ali was known not only as an athlete, but also as a humanitarian. The champion boxer was a beloved member of his community, so it’s no surprise his hometown, along with his family, have banded together for the third annual Ali Week. The week runs from June 1st to June 9th and has a multitude of events including special exhibits, music, games, food vendors, and free admission to the Ali Center all week.

We caught up with Maryum ‘May May’ Ali, the eldest of Muhammad Ali’s nine children, who expressed what the week means to her. “I am extremely blessed that events are implemented to remember my father. There are so many things from his legacy that we can learn from and be inspired by. I believe that my father would have been humbled by the love people are still giving him.”

On Thursday, was the official unveiling of the Muhammad Ali International Airport. Lonnie Ali, wife of Muhammad Ali and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer were on hand with officials of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority for this momentous occasion. Lonnie Ali expressed, “No matter how many miles Muhammad travelled, he always came back to the place he called home and he always made his visitors feel welcome. It is my hope that all people who travel to Louisville will feel that same welcoming spirit as they enter this airport and want to return to visit soon.”

If you are in Louisville, KY or close, you should consider attending one of the events! Here are some of the events you can catch this weekend.

Friday, June 7th – Daughters of Greatness: Story of Ali

Discover the story of Muhammad Ali through the people who knew him best…his family! Meet at the Ali Center to hear from the Daughters of Muhammad Ali as they share personal details of their father, his life, and his impact. You don’t want to miss.

Saturday, June 8th, – Mayor’s Bike Ride and the Ali Film Festival

The Mayor’s Bike Ride is part of a 12-mile bike ride starts at the Ali Center and travels past several landmarks, including his home and the Columbia Gym, where The Greatest got his start. Last year more than 100 riders took the tour ad they are expecting large numbers again this weekend. Grab your family and your bike and get some exercise while remembering the legacy of Muhammad Ali.

Sunday, June 9th – Advanced Screening of Upcoming City of Ali Documentary

Be one of the first to see the new Muhammad Ali documentary! This will be hosted at the Ali Center.

For more information and to find out about all of the events, visit the Ali Center website.

HELLO WORLD: Ali Week In Louisville, KY Celebrates The Life And Legacy Of ‘The Greatest’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
