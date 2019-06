As the internet celebrates (or groans) in unison, following the recent NBA championship just won by the Toronto Raptors, Drake drops new music.

Of course.

Of course.

When Kawhi Leanord leaves, I wonder, will we get two brand new songs then?

Hear Drake's Two New Songs 'Omertà' and 'Money in the Grave'

Written By: Matty Willz Posted June 15, 2019

