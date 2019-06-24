CLOSE
HIGH LEVELS OF ARSENIC IN BOTTLED WATER SOLD AT WHOLE FOODS, TARGET, WALMART

If you think your bottled water is cleaner than your tap water, you may want to think again and be sure to do your research.

According to Yahoo.com, a test conducted by California nonprofit Center for Environmental Health finds that two bottled water brands– Peñafiel, owned by Keurig/Dr. Pepper and Starkey, owned by Whole Foods — contain levels of arsenic that are higher than tap water.

Yahoo added that this violated state guidelines, as high levels of arsenic can cause reproductive harm and cancer. Peñafiel is currently sold at Target, Walmart and other vendors, while Starkey is sold at Whole Foods. So far the Food and Drug Administration has yet to recall either brand of bottled water.

 

