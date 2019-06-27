CLOSE
#WTFasho: A Substitute Teacher Fired For Filming Porn At School

This story made me say What The Fasho a substitute teacher was fired for allegedly filming pornographic material inside a classroom.  (LOVEBSCOTT)

 

via ABC:

El Campo ISD told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the teacher was let go in connection with an “improper criminal incident” that happened at El Campo High School.

The school official confirmed that the teacher produced porn in a classroom and a workroom last month. The school says no students were involved.

The school district received a tip involving the substitute and informed El Campo police and the Texas Education Agency. The police department said an officer was sent to the school last week in connectiaon with the tip.

As of Tuesday, the female employee’s name was not being released, and police are investigating.

The substitute was employed for three months. The school district used the state system to vet the employee.

The school district said it is working with police to ban the woman from stepping foot on campus.

El Campo ISD posted a statement on Facebook regarding the tip involving the substitute:

The District is aware that an improper criminal incident involving a substitute teacher occurred at ECHS. The incident involved a singular substitute teacher and no student or other district staff were involved. The district has terminated the substitute’s employment and is seeking legal advice on this specific incident. The district continues to hold the safety and well being of our students and staff as our top priority.

What did she think would happen? Or — did she think at all?

 

