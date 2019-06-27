CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Eminem’s Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. Passes Away

Don't expect Slim Shady to shed too many tears.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 06: Special guest Eminem performs during the Big Sean concert in his hometown of Detroit at Joe Louis Arena on November 6, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) 

Detroit rapper Eminem‘s father Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr. has passed away. He was 67.

Don’t expect Slim Shady to shed too many tears, though.

Reports TMZ:

Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. died this week near Fort Wayne, Indiana … according to family members and neighbors. A family source tells us he apparently suffered a heart attack while at home.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has made no secret of his lifelong grudge against his father and rapped about never meeting him in person. His hit songs like “My Name Is” and “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” reflect those feelings.
According to Eminem’s mother, Debbie … Mathers Jr., who went by Bruce, married her when he was 22 and she was 15, and they had their son 2 years later. They split up shortly after, and Eminem and his mom settled in Detroit with her family while Bruce moved to California … where he had 2 other kids.

No word on if or not Eminem and his biological father ever met or reconciled.

Eminem’s Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. Passes Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close