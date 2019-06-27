Hughley TV: Roshon Fegan Talks Surviving Being A ‘Disney Kid’ [Video]

Roshon Fegan is a young actor who most recently played Bobby DeBarge in TV One’s The Bobby DeBarge Story. But, earlier on in his career he was a “Disney kid” and stared in a number of their movies and shows. It’s no secret that “Disney kids,” typically go on to struggle with addiction and depression. D.L calls them “The DeBarges in Mickey Mouse ears.” Fegan says he witnessed those sort of issues but was able to avoid that fate because of how he was raised. His father, Roy Fegan has been in the industry for over 30 years and was able to provide him with a lot of guidance. He says he was also determined to uphold the respect that comes with the Fegan name.

Posted 19 hours ago

