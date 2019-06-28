A few minutes after seeing the man who allegedly killed her father walked into a courtroom Thursday, 15-year-old Tashiya Campbell lunged at the man and had to be restrained by police officers, Channel 2 Action News reported.

“Why did you kill my daddy?” Campbell shouted at the suspect. Deputies removed her from the courtroom following her outburst.

Murder suspect Tevin Merriweather faced a judge & he also faced relatives of the man police say he killed. Things got out of control, deputies had to hold the victim’s daughter back, after she tried to attack Merriweather. You’ll only see this on Ch2 at 5 pic.twitter.com/odPBOmaf0T — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 27, 2019

Tevin Merriweather, 25, was charged in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Myron Pierce. Police said a money dispute at a gas station ended with Merriweather firing more than 20 rounds.

Pierce, who was reportedly cutting a woman’s grass at the time, accompanied her a Shell station when he came across Merriweather. Pierce accused Merriweather of scamming him out of some money and started punching him outside of the station, Channel 2 reported.

The woman said she saw Merriweather pull out a gun but did not see who fired shots. A witness told officers he heard at least 17 gunshots and investigators collected 22 rounds from the parking lot, police said in the incident report.

Pierce was shot at least three times in his upper chest and two more times in his lower right side, according to medics at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Merriweather is being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

Daughter Of Man Fatally Shot At Georgia Gas Station Lunges At Suspect In Court [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com