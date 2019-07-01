CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

#WTFasho Teen Dies After Ride Breaks Down

8 reads
Leave a comment

A Teenager has passed away in Jizzakh, Uzbekistan after the ride came apart in mid-air. Let us pray for the families affected by this!

via Complex:

The ride had a metal pendulum arm with a counterweight balance that was attached to a massive open-air platform. Dozens of people crashed to the ground when the ride broke. Authorities said one teenage female rider was killed after being flung into the air from the 360-degree swing. They didn’t elaborate on the other riders’ injuries.

The victim was identified as a teenage girl with the initials MH. No further details have emerged.

Similar to the ride at the Uzbekistan amusement park, an “aggressive thrill” ride at July 2017’s Ohio State Fair fell apart while it was in motion. The malfunction left seven injured and killed 17-year-old Tyler Jarrell. In August 2017, investigators found that corrosion to be the cause.

That’s terrifying. It’s actually one of our biggest amusement park fears.

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , After , breaks , dies , donjuanfasho , down , fasho celebrity news , ride , teen

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close