WTFasho: A Woman Marries Her Dog [VIDEO]

This story me say what the fasho a woman married her dog… OMG!!!

Yes, you read that headline right.

Elizabeth Hoad, pet owner-turned-bride, ‘married’ her dog live on ITV’s ‘This Morning.’

The story goes…after unsuccessfully searching for a husband (four failed engagements and 211 dates), she decided to commit to spending the rest of her life with her best friend — her dog Logan.

The ceremony was a surprise thrown by the people over at ‘This Morning’ as the show ended. Elizabeth was walked down the aisle by Eamonn Holmes, and the dog’s best man was Kem Cetinay of ‘Love Island.’

Clearly this union isn’t legally binding, but one must wonder how much desperation a woman must endure before embarrassing herself like this on live television.

