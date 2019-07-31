The 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival has wrapped and this year was better than ever! Legends like The Ohio Players and Maze ft. Frankie Beverly hit the stage along with Maxwell, Raheem Devaughn and Earth Wind and Fire.
Earth, Wind and Fire brought the best of old school to the stage on Friday night this year performing all of our favorite hits like “September”, “Boogie Wonderland” and “Sing a Song”. Check out their performance of “Sing a Song”.
Earth Wind and Fire Performed All of Our Favorites at the Cincinnati Music Festival [VIDEO]
