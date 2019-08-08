Alabama: Woman Throws Hot Grease On Ex Boyfriend!!!

An Alabama woman threw hot grease on her ex. She acted in self-defense after he allegedly entered her home while armed with a firearm, police say.

Via: (NewsWeek)

Larondrick Macklin, 31, was detained by officers from the Decatur Police Department on August 1 after they responded to a domestic dispute call at the 2800-block of Wimberly Drive, Decatur. He was discovered with burns on his face and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to local media outlet Al.com, Macklin is the ex-boyfriend of the female victim and had been armed with a pistol during the incident. Police said a preliminay investigation at the scene had deemed that Macklin had been the “primary aggressor” during the altercation.

