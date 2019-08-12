Janet Jackson: Surprises A Fan Backstage [VIDEO]

What would you do if Janet Jackson was hanging on your shoulder backstage???

via TMZ:

Entrepreneur KB Strawder Jr. documented the sweet interaction from start to finish, which ended on a high note Sunday when his father got to meet the one and only Janet backstage after one of her Metamorphosis concerts this weekend at the Park MGM hotel and casino.

It was the perfect time to catch her too — Janet’s residency ends on August 17, and she’s only doing 3 more shows between now and then

In the clip, you see KB’s dad talking to what looks like the media, and then Janet sneaks up behind him. As he shares some kind words about her and highlights his favorite parts of the show, Janet wraps her around him … saying she’s glad he enjoyed it. (LOVEBSCOTT)

