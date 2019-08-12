CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Janet Jackson: Surprises A Fan Backstage [VIDEO]

 

What would you do if Janet Jackson was hanging on your shoulder backstage???

via TMZ:

Entrepreneur KB Strawder Jr. documented the sweet interaction from start to finish, which ended on a high note Sunday when his father got to meet the one and only Janet backstage after one of her Metamorphosis concerts this weekend at the Park MGM hotel and casino.

It was the perfect time to catch her too — Janet’s residency ends on August 17, and she’s only doing 3 more shows between now and then

In the clip, you see KB’s dad talking to what looks like the media, and then Janet sneaks up behind him. As he shares some kind words about her and highlights his favorite parts of the show, Janet wraps her around him … saying she’s glad he enjoyed it. (LOVEBSCOTT)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

A , After , day , donjuanfasho , fan , fasho celebrity news , Fathers , janet jackson , Surprises , tweet , Viral

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close