WTFasho: A Man Drives BMW In The River Because He Wanted Another Car

This story made me say what the Fasho. A man drives his brandnew BMV into the river becasuse he wanted a Jaguar.

via People:

Local authorities in Yamunanagar, India said the incident happened Aug. 10 in the Western Yamuna Canal, according to the report.

The luxury car was a birthday gift from his parents, which they purchased after selling another car in order to purchase it, the Times of India reported.

“Akash was demanding for a Jaguar car from his father, but when his father failed to buy one, he threw away his BMW in a fit of anger,” a local police official told the outlet. “His family had sold the Innova they had received from his in-laws to buy him the BMW.” (LOVEBSCOTT)

