CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

WTFasho: A Man Drives BMW In The River Because He Wanted Another Car

This story made me say what the Fasho. A man drives his brandnew BMV into the river becasuse he wanted a Jaguar.

via People:

Local authorities in Yamunanagar, India said the incident happened Aug. 10 in the Western Yamuna Canal, according to the report.

The luxury car was a birthday gift from his parents, which they purchased after selling another car in order to purchase it, the Times of India reported.

“Akash was demanding for a Jaguar car from his father, but when his father failed to buy one, he threw away his BMW in a fit of anger,” a local police official told the outlet. “His family had sold the Innova they had received from his in-laws to buy him the BMW.” (LOVEBSCOTT)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , Another , Because , BMW , car , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , He , in , Pushes , river , teen , The , Wanted

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close