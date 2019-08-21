Jeffrey Epstein: Signs A Will Just Days Before His Death!!!

As the plot continues to thicken with this Jeffrey Epstein case something else has been discovered. A will was done 2 days prior to his death.

via Complex

The document was filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a pair of islands. On August 10, Epstein was found dead at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, with a medical examiner ruling that it was a death by hanging

According to his will he was worth $577,672,654, all of which he’s putting into a trust called The 1953 Trust, which was named for the year that Epstein was born. TMZ adds that more money could already be in that trust, but documents for it aren’t publicly available. (LOVEBSCOTT)

Also On 100.3: