Wait, When?: ‘Black Panther 2’ Hits Theaters In 2022

Our return to Wakanda is going to take a long minute. Yesterday (August 24) at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler revealed that the highly anticipated follow up to his blockbuster is due in theaters in May 2022.

That would be May 6, 2022 specifically.

Bruh, that’s damn near THREE years away!

“We’re not taking our time, we’re really trying to get it right,: said Coogler.

Word is Coogler has already delivered a treatment and title to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, but neither gave up the details—including who will be the film’s villain.

The rumor mill, thanks to General Okoye’s commentary in Avengers: Endgame, is that the villain is likely to be Namor the Submariner.

But seriously, can we move that release date up?

