CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Wrap It Up: Florida Woman Claims She’s The Mother Of Future’s 7th Kid

The Freebandz star certainly has the cheddar to cop condoms.

2019 We Love Green Festival : Day Two

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

Future famously has been pegged as a daddy of many babies and a Florida woman is claiming that the daughter she gave birth to is now baby number seven. Eliza Seraphin says the rapper went scarce after delivering the child back in April and has filed a paternity case.

TMZ reports:

Eliza Seraphin filed legal docs in Broward County, alleging Future is the father of her 4-month-old girl. According to docs obtained by TMZ, Seraphin — known to her 320k Instagram followers as Eliza Reign — claims Future ghosted her ever since she gave birth on April 19.

She wants a judge to declare Future the baby daddy and make him ante up child support. Eliza wants the child support retroactively and she wants Hizzoner to tack on hospital expenses she incurred during pregnancy.

Baby mama drama’s nothing new for Future, who back in January told radio legend Big Boy he became a father for the sixth time when his son, Hendrix, was born in December.

Future clearly has the money to live a lavish lifestyle. Condoms don’t cost that much though, bruh. Wrap it up!

Photo: Getty

Wrap It Up: Florida Woman Claims She’s The Mother Of Future’s 7th Kid was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close