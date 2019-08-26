CLOSE
‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Alex Robinson Sues Ceasar & Teddy For $1M

A fade on camera can be very costly.

Alex of Black Ink Crew

Source: VH1 / VH1

Black Ink Crew star Alex Robinson is coming for his coins. The man who calls himself The Vagina Slayer is suing co-stars Ceasar and Teddy for a cool $1M.

Last year, Ceaser and Teddy put hands-on Alex (which was of course caught on camera), causing him to injure his back, which prevented him from tattooing.

Reports TMZ:

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ … Robinson is suing “Black Ink Crew” star Ceasar Emanuel and Emanuel’s costar/cousin, Teddy Ruks, for battery … claiming they jumped him back in October 2018.

In docs, Robinson says they physically attacked him and struck him with a closed fist over and over. He also claims the beatdown left him with permanent pain and disability. He wants more than a million bucks.

The bad blood between Alex and Ceasar reached a boiling point last season during a pre-wedding party for a coworker. Long story short … you see Ceasar pummel Alex while Teddy comes from behind and joins the attack. A brawl erupts … leaving Alex with a HUGE bump on his head.

On the show, besides the lump on his forehead, we learned he suffered a debilitating back injury that prevented him from practicing his craft.

Seems like the case is cut and dry considering Ceasar apologized for his actions.

 

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Alex Robinson Sues Ceasar & Teddy For $1M was originally published on hiphopwired.com

