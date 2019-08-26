Angela Bassett Gettin the Icon Award!

I mean, it only makes sense, she is a Goddess! Our forever young Queen, Angela Bassett, will be receiving the Icon Award at this year’s 2019 Black Girls Rock Ceremony. She has given us so many great shows and movies and is well-deserving of this acknowledgment.

According to TheGrapevine.com, this year’s show will be hosted by the gorgeous and talented Neicy Nash and they will also honor some other greats in the industry like Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award-winning actress and director Regina King will receive the Star Power Award. Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara gets the Rock Star Award.

Producer Debra Martin Chase will be recognized with the Shot Caller Award, two-time Grammy Award-winning musician H.E.R. gets the Young Gifted and Black Award, and activists the Mothers of the Movement: Sybrina Fulton, Geneva Reed Veal, Gwen Carr, Lucy McBath, Maria Hamilton and Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley will be blessed with Community Change Agent Award.

The show airs on September 8th at 8pm and we all will be watching!

See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet Moments Throughout The Years 43 photos Launch gallery See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet Moments Throughout The Years 1. CHANEL Hosts 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner Source:Getty 1 of 43 2. 2019 Tribeca Film Festival Source:Getty 2 of 43 3. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 43 4. The Broad Hosts West Coast Debut Of "Soul Of A Nation: Art In the Age Of Black Power 1963-1983" Source:Getty 4 of 43 5. The Broad Hosts West Coast Debut Of "Soul Of A Nation: Art In the Age Of Black Power 1963-1983" Source:Getty 5 of 43 6. The Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA - "9-1-1" Source:Getty 6 of 43 7. All-Star Lineup Pays Tribute At "Aretha! A GRAMMYÂ Celebration For The Queen Of Soul Source:Getty 7 of 43 8. 91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 43 9. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 43 10. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 43 11. 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Source:Getty 11 of 43 12. 2017 FOX Upfront Source:Getty 12 of 43 13. 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards (2017) Source:Getty 13 of 43 14. 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (2016) Source:Getty 14 of 43 15. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards (2016) Source:Getty 15 of 43 16. EE British Academy Film Awards (2016) Source:Getty 16 of 43 17. Galia Lahav Los Angeles Flagship Store Grand Opening (2016) Source:Getty 17 of 43 18. 12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Smokey Robinson (2016) Source:Getty 18 of 43 19. Premiere Of Focus Features' 'London Has Fallen' (2016) Source:Getty 19 of 43 20. Premiere Screening Of FX's 'American Horror Story: Hotel' (2015) Source:Getty 20 of 43 21. 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards (2014) Source:Getty 21 of 43 22. 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (2014) Source:Getty 22 of 43 23. Watch What Happens Live - Season 10 (2013) Source:Getty 23 of 43 24. 2012 BET Awards Source:Getty 24 of 43 25. The Paul Simon Songbook To Benefit Jazz At Lincoln Center Gala Concert And Dinner (2012) Source:Getty 25 of 43 26. 'Green Lantern' Los Angeles World Premiere (2011) Source:Getty 26 of 43 27. World Premiere Of NOTORIOUS (2009) Source:Getty 27 of 43 28. BET HONORS Award Ceremony (2009) Source:Getty 28 of 43 29. NOTORIOUS Premiere - 59th Berlin Film Festival (2009) Source:Getty 29 of 43 30. Angela Bassett Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2008) Source:Getty 30 of 43 31. Heart Truth Red Dress Collection (2007) Source:Getty 31 of 43 32. Escada Grand Opening of the Beverly Hills Flagship Boutique (2007) Source:Getty 32 of 43 33. Jazz at Lincoln Center Celebrates 25 Years of Wynton Marsalis with the 14th Annual Fall Gala (2005) Source:Getty 33 of 43 34. Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund Dinner (2005) Source:Getty 34 of 43 35. Mr. 3000 Los Angeles Premiere (2004) Source:Getty 35 of 43 36. 2004 American Black Film Festival Source:Getty 36 of 43 37. 2002 Emmy Awards Source:Getty 37 of 43 38. Vanity Fair Oscar's After Party 2001 Source:Getty 38 of 43 39. 'The Score' New York Premiere (2001) Source:Getty 39 of 43 40. World Premiere of 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' (1999) Source:Getty 40 of 43 41. 16th Annual CFDA Awards Gala (1997) Source:Getty 41 of 43 42. First Annual 'Tribute to Style' Celebration (1996) Source:Getty 42 of 43 43. 66th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon (1994) Source:Getty 43 of 43 Skip ad Continue reading See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet Moments Throughout The Years See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet Moments Throughout The Years Actress and activist Angela Bassett has been slaying red carpets for decades. We rounded up our favorite red carpet looks over the years.

Angela Bassett Gettin the Icon Award! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com