Malik Yoba: Mother Of His Children Speaks Out On IG

Looks likes there’s a little drama in Malik Yoba’s household. The mother of his children took to instagram to air out her concerns that he’s attracted to both cisgender and transgender women. See what she had to say below!!!

“As the mother of our two beautiful children you already know how my support for you has always been unconditional,” she wrote.

“I expressed that 2 months ago to you when I became aware of your current trans relationship,” she continued in her comment. “Why did you NOT have a conversation with our children and wait till last night to text our 1st born with this info. Yet you were preparing your Public months ago on IG! Our children support you and keep so much a secret of what really goes down with our family dynamic. I asked to meet you over a month ago and you have yet to make time. So here I am !! If you know better then do better! Family is first over ALL.” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: