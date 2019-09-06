CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Chance the Rapper and Wife Welcome 2nd Child

Lil Chano's fam is growing and growing.

Kirsten Corley, Chance The Rapper and Kensli Bennett arrive at the World Premiere Of Disney's 'The Lion King' held at the Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

And new baby makes four. Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Bennett, have welcomed their second child, a girl.

Kirsten made the announcement today (Sept. 6) on Instagram, of course, and shared the kid’s name.

“Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here,” was the caption of a photo of the babe in a onesie that reads “I am who he says I am.” The child’s face isn’t shown because, privacy.

The couple tied the knot back in March and already had a daughter named Kensli who is now officially a big sister.

Congratulations!

View this post on Instagram

Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here.

A post shared by Kirsten Bennett (@kaydoggg) on

 

Chance the Rapper and Wife Welcome 2nd Child was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close