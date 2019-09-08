Watch: Christopher Williams Perform ‘Every Little Thing U Do’ at Rhythm on the River

Radio One and Blake Maislins 3rd annual Rhythm on the River presented by ReGeneration Schools went down September 6th and 7th at Riverboat Row giving us another year of free fun for the entire family!
Hitting the DHL stage this year were the bands Live Your Dream and Natural Progression. Along with the live bands we had performances from Kiddie Kouture and The Diverse Live Crew. The main headliner for the year was RNB singer Christopher Williams.
Check out his performance of his hit song ‘Every Little Thing U Do’
See more from Rhythm on the River here
