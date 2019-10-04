CLOSE
Lil Kim Unveils New Album Tracklisting!

You Wanna Rumble Wit the Bee, Huh? The Queen is back. Raptress Lil Kim is about to drop a new album, this will be her first effort in fourteen years and her fans can’t wait.

According to Rap-Up, there will be a few features on her new album titled, “9”. The record features nine tracks and has guest appearances from City GirlsO.T. Genasis, Rick RossMusiq Soulchild, and Rich the Kid.

Check out the tracklist below:

1. “Pray for Me” (feat. Rick Ross & Musiq Soulchild)

2. “Bag”

3. “Catch My Wave” (feat. Rich The Kid)

4. “Go Awff”

5. “Too Bad”

6. “You Are Not Alone”

7. “Found You” (feat. O.T. Genasis & City Girls)

8. “Auto Blanco”

9. “Jet Fuel”

 

