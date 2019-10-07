‘Empire’ Ratings at their lowest!

CLOSE
Source: Fox / Getty

Last Tuesday night’s episode of Empire was reportedly the lowest of the night, and the lowest they’ve seen with less than 3 million viewers. Whether or not the whole Jussie Smollett scandal had anything to do with how the show is viewed is not certain, but last week’s numbers weren’t good either way.

How will they do this week? We’re not sure but let’s hope for the best, however last week’s most viewed show on Tuesday night according to sources was CBS’s “NCIS”. I got my fingers crossed, anticipating good things for the next episode. For more information on this story click here…  

