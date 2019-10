Construction is ahead of schedule for the new roller coaster at Kings Island.

Thanks to no weather delays, last month, construction workers were able to complete the coaster’s loading station, and good portion of its ride columns and tracks that include a lift hill and drop.

Journal-News reports that the Orion is to be one of only seven giga coasters in the world. Kings Island is expected to start testing the ride in February.

