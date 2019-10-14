Fort Worth, Texas: Police Officer Shoots Woman In Her Own House

This is just sad, what is going on in Texas? A woman was shot in her own house by Texas Police officer.

via Complex:

According to the New York Times, the shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. when law enforcement responded to an “open structure” report. The Fort Worth Police Department said soon after officers began searching the perimeter, they noticed an individual standing near one of the windows. Body camera footage released by the Fort Worth PD shows an officer inspecting the exterior of the home, before he looks into a window and shouts, “Put your hands up, show me your hands!”

The officer then fired into the home, hitting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson. She was pronounced dead at the scene. (LoveBscott)

