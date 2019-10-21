Another week another “L” for Bengals but “W” for the Bearcats!

In a post game interview Andy Dalton was asked if this 0-7 start has been the most difficult for him and his answer was expected and upbeat. Andy Dalton responded by saying, “It definitely has, this is what pulls at you, when things aren’t going as planned or how you envisioned it, it shows the true character of me, the guys that we have on this team, and it’s been good to see everybody sticking together.” Well spoken by a true athlete and competitor during this trying time for the Cincinnati Bengals who sit at the bottom of the AFC North. Dalton’s 22-43, 276 yards & 1TD just wasn’t enough to get over that hump. Things aren’t going to be easier next week, as the Bengals face the 4-3 LA Rams, but there is still a chance to get the W.

Just a couple miles north the Bearcats are looking good sitting at an impressive 6-1 and at the top of the AA East, all while holding down the 18 spot over all. The next couple weeks also look promising for the Bearcats as they face 3 opponents all of which are below 500.

