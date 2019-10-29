CLOSE
New ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Shows Even More Glorious Lightsaber Play

The Second and Ninth Sister are on the hunt for Jedi.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Source: EA / Respawn

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s November 15 release date is quickly approaching, and to celebrate EA and Respawn are giving fans another look at the game in a new launch trailer.

In the new Fallen Order launch trailer, we not only get a better glimpse of the young Jedi, Cal Kestis, and his adorable droid BD-1 but his foes, allies, and the worlds he will travel to. We also get to see some more of the impressive lightsaber combat that is “absolutely killer,” according to Esquire, which details in its piece how Respawn drew inspiration from other classic games for Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order centers around Cal who is on the run following the execution of Order 66 that saw the clone Storm Troopers turn their weapons on their Jedi generals.

In the 1:06 clip, Cal is informed by Cere (Debra Wilson) that they have lost the war, and the “Empire is hunting Jedi survivors,” and that they know who he is. While showing off the games impressive graphics and gameplay, Cal takes on two members of the Inquisition, the Second and Ninth Sister. Cal’s hunters are also former Jedi, which adds even more intrigue to the story.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Source: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order / EA

The game’s story is taking its cues from Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli’s Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith #6. Based on what we have seen so far, Respawn’s Star Wars single-player adventure is the game we have been looking for based on the iconic film franchise. We can’t wait to get our hands on Star Wars Jed: Fallen Order when it arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 15.

You can watch the action-packed launch trailer below.

Photo: EA / Respawn

New ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Shows Even More Glorious Lightsaber Play  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

