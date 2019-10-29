CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cardi B Defends MAGA Kanye West Over “Falling Off” Comments

Bardi will not tolerate any Kanye West slander.

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2019

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kanye West has at least one more prominent support during this MAGA phase, besides Donald Trump Jr. Cardi B took to the Internets to defend Yeezy’s honor amidst claims that he fell off.

Comedian Karlous Miller of Wild ‘N Out fame wanted all the smoke when he tweeted, “Kanye West fell off. And won’t nobody say it.”

Tell ’em how you really feel, son.

Sure there were plenty of people in agreement, but there were also crying foul. The latter includes Cardi B.

The Bronx rapper saw the tweet and responded in the comments, saying “Kanye West found God and people call that falling off.”

Well actually, people aren’t saying he fell off because of his newfound faith. It’s all the antics, and mostly the music, that have people saying he fell off. Just saying.

 

Cardi B Defends MAGA Kanye West Over “Falling Off” Comments  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close