President Trump Calls City of Chicago An “Embarrassment”, Mad At A Black Guy

Donald Trump is continuing his campaign trail of offense with his latest stop being in the city of Chicago.

On Monday (Oct. 28), Donald Trump visited the city of Chicago for the first time as president to pander to the city’s residents for votes; but the pandering quickly turned into a bombardment of insults after Trump received word that the Chicago Police Superintendent, Eddie Johnson, wouldn’t be showing his support in protest of Trump’s immigration policy.

After the news spread through his camp, Trump wasted no time insulting the city calling the city a “haven for criminals” before calling out Johnson directly for the problem.

“There is one person who is not here today,” Trump told a friendly audience at a conference of police chiefs. “Where is he? I want to talk to him. In fact, more than anyone else, this person should be here because maybe he could learn something, and that’s the superintendent of the Chicago Police, Eddie Johnson.”

Despite attempts to single out the superintendent for standing up for his beliefs, the governor of Illinois, who also opted out of attending, stood in solidarity with Johnson before calling out the president of division for the bully-ish tactic.

”This is the land of Lincoln and when you come to the state of Illinois you should respect all the people who live here in the state of Illinois,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

No nonsense mayor Lori Lightfoot also refused to meet with Trump, and took to Twitter to also show her support of Johnson.

“It’s no surprise that @realDonaldTrump brought his insulting, ignorant buffoonery to Chicago,” Mayor Lightfoot tweeted. “Luckily, in this city, we know the truth and we will not let anyone — no matter how high the office — denigrate who we are as a people or our status as a welcoming city. Rather than belittle Chicago’s communities with hateful and dishonest rhetoric, he needs to go back to D.C. and face his fate.”

It's no surprise that @realDonaldTrump brought his insulting, ignorant buffoonery to Chicago. Luckily, in this city, we know the truth and we will not let anyone — no matter how high the office — denigrate who we are as a people or our status as a welcoming city. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 28, 2019

Rather than belittle Chicago's communities with hateful and dishonest rhetoric, he needs to go back to D.C. and face his fate. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 28, 2019

President Trump knows as much about policing as he does running a fair and transparent government. I stand by the Superintendent for living up to the values of this great city and its residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 28, 2019

Although theantics of Donald Trump have backfired once again, the American people are growing increasingly unsettled with the Trump administration. According to reports, Donald Trump, Melania and a few select members of his administration were in attendance at game five for the MLB World Series in Florida, when he was greeted by a sea of boos by fans after it was announced that the president was in attendance.

Arriving just before the opening pitch, the entourage was seated in the lower level box seats near home plate unnoticed by the mass crowd until a few fans in front waved, it was at that point that he must have been feeling himself because he began to wave and give thumbs up before being announced, that’s when the disapproving jeers took place.

CBS News reports that when the video on the Jumbotron cut to the president and his entourage — which included a number of GOP lawmakers — and the loudspeakers announced the Trumps, cheers abruptly turned into a torrent of boos and heckling from what sounded like a majority of the crowd. Chants of “Lock him up!” broke out in some sections, including one below where the president was sitting. In addition to chants, some fans held up banners calling for his impeachment.

Unfazed, Trump remained at the game waving and smiling in the land of delusion before leaving the game at the end of the seventh inning to return to the White House. Check out the glorious video below.

President Trump Calls City of Chicago An “Embarrassment”, Mad At A Black Guy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: tffhthewriter Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 100.3: