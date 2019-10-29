CLOSE
Amanda Seales Brushes Off ‘Insecure’ Gig Question, Takes Slight Shot At Sarunas Jackson AKA Dro

The comedian and media figure addressed the infamous fallout from the Black Emmys party, beef with Issa Rae's publicist, and more.

Amanda Seales Breakfast Club Shot

Source: The Breakfast Club / Youtube

Amanda Seales has endured some shots from the Twitterverse recently, this after she shared details of being excluded from a Black Emmys party and even took a shot from an Insecure co-star. The actress, comedian, and media figure sat down with The Breakfast Club and brushed aside questions about the party, her future with Insecure and the smoke with Issa Rae’s publicist.

Seales was on the show to talk about her new book Small Doses, which shares a new with her podcast.  During an early portion of the interview, Seales spoke about some of the critiques she has been hit with, which Charlamagne Tha God suggested may be due to her high visibility, including her recent HBO special and media ventures.

She defended her right to sit at the table as one of the top entertainment figures of her era and made an explosive charge that today’s media is driven by money and clicks, not facts.

When DJ Envy asked if Seales’ job with Insecure was in jeopardy after the fallout from the exclusion from the Black Emmy party and openly beeing with the aforementioned publicist, she didn’t take the question well.

“What kind of dumb a** question is that?” Seales playfully fired back. “It’s a dumb a** question. Next question.”

Seales also spoke to indirectly to Sarunas Jackson, who plays Dro on Insecure. In a now-deleted tweet, Jackson wrote, “You can’t be a disrespectful-ass human being and expect people to want to hang out with you. It’s quite simple. Sit it out,” all in reply to a story from Madame Noire speaking about why the cast didn’t help get her inside the party.

A discussion around the Insecure cast and Jackson’s comments prompted Seales to say, “We’re not even going to acknowledge that individual, because he did that so that he could get acknowledged. No. But know that I have looked out for him.”

Check out Amanda Seales’ chat with The Breakfast Club below. Hit the 16:00-minute mark to get to the discussion surrounding the Black Emmys party and her role on Insecure and more.

Photo: The Breakfast Club

Amanda Seales Brushes Off ‘Insecure’ Gig Question, Takes Slight Shot At Sarunas Jackson AKA Dro  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

