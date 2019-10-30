The Wilson’s Broke the Innanet with Their Halloween Costumes!

The Wilson’s are definitely in the Halloween spirit! The couple set the internet on fire when they paid homage to The Jackson’s and The Carter’s. First, they dressed up their super cute kids as Randy and Janet Jackson from ‘The Jackson Family Variety Show.’

As if that wasn’t dope enough, The Wilson’s paid homage to Jay Z and Beyonce by recreating their album cover for the song, ‘Ape S**t.’ Instead of using the famed Mona Lisa in the background pic, they chose Barack and Michelle Obama.

